Dior celebrates the precious patrimony of Puglia

Join digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni as she takes a fascinating tour with Filippo Cosmelli, art historian and creative director of IF Experience, through the cultural treasures of Puglia, the Italian region that inspired the #DiorCruise 2021 by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

On the occasion of the Cruise 2021 show, Maria Grazia Chiuri invited digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni to visit Puglia, in order to uncover its historical riches and ancestral savoir-faire.

From Lecce to Taranto, and Galatina to Otranto, they visited the region’s emblematic places*, (re)discovering along the way the pluralistic and infinitely precious culture to which this collection pays tribute.

An initiatory journey bridging mythology, religious rites and pagan allegories, unleashing all the magic of Italian art, from antiquity to the Renaissance and Baroque periods. In these images, follow their fascinating, sun-kissed odyssey, a luminous cultural getaway to the land the Creative Director for Dior women’s collections so loves.

*A trip made possible thanks to the expertise of Filippo Cosmelli: Art historian and Creative Director of IF UNIQUE ART EXPERIENCES.

Credits: © Courtesy of Christian Dior Couture