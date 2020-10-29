Dior presents the Film of the Cruise 2021 Campaign

In this hauntingly beautiful campaign video directed by Fabien Baron, travel to Puglia – a land close to our Creative Director’s heart – to discover the Dior Cruise 2021 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, presented in dusty, sun-drenched landscapes, accompanied by a performance of the pizzica tarantata, a liberating and spellbinding folk ritual in which a spider’s bite leads to a healing song and dance.

Dior unveils images from the campaign for the 2021 Cruise Collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, an homage to the richness of Puglia, a land close to her heart.

Capturing the beauty of untamed landscapes and the unique aura of Lecce – where the fashion show was staged, closed to the public – Lean Lui highlights designs by the Creative Director in a singular atmosphere, imbued by the magic and power of ancient rites that are perpetuated to this day.

Through the Hong Kong-based photographer’s lens, virtuoso and pluralistic savoir-faire is celebrated and exalted in delicate dresses punctuated with precious lace, long skirts inspired by traditional Italian dress, and corsets, emblems of reinvented femininity.

Silhouettes are made all the more enchanting by charming, bucolic wildflowers rendered by the artist Pietro Ruffo, which also adorn the Lady Dior, Dior Bobby and Dior Book Tote bags in a version in sculpted and subtly openworked leather. A radiant, fairy-tale getaway that magnifies the unalterable poetry of nature in the Salento region.

A film directed by @FabienBaron throbs with heady music by @Paolo.Buonvino

Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Photographer: @LeanLui

Art Director: @FabienBaron

Stylist: Elin Svahn

Hair: Guido Palau

Makeup: Peter Philips

Digital : Digitart Paris

Cast: Selena Forrest, Maryel Uchida, Maty Fall, Sora Choi and Chai Maximus

Credits: © Courtesy of Christian Dior Couture