Dior Maison Luminarie Collection

Dior presents the Luminarie Collection

To make the festive season even more enchanting, Dior Maison unveils a collection celebrating the art of the Luminarie, the captivating traditional architectures that punctuated the scenography for the 2021 Cruise show, presented – behind closed doors – in Lecce, Puglia.

Today, these symbolic lights sublimate winter’s special, suspended moments, creating a sense of escape fueled by the fairy-tale dreams Christian Dior held dear. Like flamboyant bouquets, sparkling new prints designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri now constellate porcelain plates and valet trays, vases and coasters, as well as delicate fans and cushions, in shimmering colors that warm interiors.

A charming finishing touch are hand-blown, hand-painted glass Christmas ornaments, scented candles and greeting cards also imbued with magic and sparkle.

Available starting November 23rd in Dior boutiques and on dior.com, these objects of desire elevate and prolong the joys of this unique, holiday season, like so many shared emotions.

1 di 6

© Inès Manai @BleuManet

Credits: © Courtesy of Christian Dior Couture